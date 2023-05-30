MONDAY
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 5, Owatonna 2
• Lakeville South 2, Roch. Century 1
• Roch. Mayo 12, Roch. John Marshall 8
Section 2
• Chanhassen 7, Waconia 0
• Eden Prairie 9, Chaska 3
• Minnetonka 9, Bloomington Jefferson 8
• Prior Lake 2, Shakopee 1
Section 3
• Eagan 7, Eastview 3
• Hastings 10, Park of C.G. 4
• Lakeville North 5, Burnsville 2
• Rosemount 6, Apple Valley 1
Section 4
• Cretin-D.H. 15, St. Paul Central 3
• East Ridge 5, Tartan 1
• White Bear Lake 10, Stillwater 6
• Woodbury 18, Roseville 13
Section 5
• Champlin Park 13, Irondale 3
• Maple Grove 5, Spring Lake Park 4
• Mounds View 11, Park Center/Columbia Heights 1
• Osseo 7, Totino-Grace 6
CLASS 3A
Section 3
• Simley 5, Richfield 2
• South St. Paul 6, St. Paul High. Park 3
• St. Thomas Acad. 11, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• Two Rivers 4, Holy Angels 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Chatfield 15, Plainview-E-M 7
• La Crescent-Hokah 9, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4
• Pine Island 10, Winona Cotter 4
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Lyle/Pacelli 5, United So. Central 3
• Southland 9, Hayfield 8
• Fillmore Central 12, United So. Central 8
LACROSSE • BOYS
SECTION 8
First round
• Becker 15, Brainerd 5
• Monticello 13, Big Lake/Princeton 2
• Providence Academy 16, Rocori 1
LACROSSE • GIRLS
SECTION 8
First round
• Becker 16, Big Lake 3
• Brainerd 16, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5
• St. Cloud 15, Rocori 1