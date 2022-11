Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HIGH SCHOOLS

HOCKEY • GIRLS

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 10, Breckenridge 4

• Owatonna 18, Austin 0

• Thief River Falls 9, Detroit Lakes 0

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION STATE TOURNEY

At Stillwater

Quarterfinals • Friday

• Dakota United vs. North St. Paul/Tartan, 6:30 pm

• Park Center at Stillwater, 6:30 pm

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. St. Paul Johnson, 8 pm

• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee vs. St. Cloud, 8 pm

Semifinals • Saturday

• Quarterfinal winners, noon

Consolation semifinals • Saturday

• Quarterfinal losers, 9 am and 10:30 am

Consolation final • Saturday

• Consolation semifinal winners, 1:45 pm

Third place • Saturday

• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm

Championship • Saturday

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

PI DIVISION STATE TOURNEY

At Stillwater

Quarterfinals • Friday

• Anoka-Hennepin vs. Rochester, 5 pm

• Mpls. South vs. Park Center, 5 pm

• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 5 pm

• Dakota United, bye.

Semifinals • Saturday

• Quarterfinal winners, 10:30 am

Consolation semifinals • Saturday

• Quarterfinal losers, 9 am

Consolation final • Saturday

• Consolation semifinal winners, 12:15 pm

Third place • Saturday

• Semifinal losers, 2:15 pm

Championship • Saturday

• Semifinal winners, 2:30 pm

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday

• Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, 7 pm

Friday

• Eden Prairie vs. Rosemount, 7:30 pm

CLASS 5A

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday

• Elk River vs. Mahtomedi, 2 pm

Saturday

• Mankato West vs. Rogers, 7 pm

CLASS 4A

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday

• Rocori vs. Simley, 4 pm

Friday

• Hutchinson vs. Rosemount, 4:30 pm

CLASS 3A

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Fairmont, 2 pm

• New London-Spicer vs. Watertown-Mayer, 4:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday

• Barnesville vs. Jackson Co. Central, 9 am

• Chatfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday

• Deer River vs. Springfield, 9 am

• Fillmore Central vs. Minneota, 11:30 am

9-MAN

Semifinals • U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl vs. Wheaton/H-N, 10:30 am

• Fertile-Beltrami vs. Spring Grove, 1 pm

SWIMMING • GIRLS

At Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

CLASS 2A

Wednesday

• Diving preliminaries, 6 pm

Thursday

• Swimming preliminaries, 6 pm

Friday

• Diving and swimming finals, 6 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday

• Diving preliminaries, noon

Thursday

• Swimming preliminaries, noon

Friday

• Diving and swimming finals, noon