Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MONDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• St. Paul Johnson 4, South Suburban 3

VOLLEYBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9

• Glencoe-SL def. Lake Crystal-WM, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • first round

• Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • first round

• Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Pacelli, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7

• Southland def. Kingsland, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16

Section 2 • first round

• Janesville-W-P def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14

• ML/GHEC/Truman def. United So. Central, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11

• Nicollet def. Lester Prairie, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-11

Section 3 • first round

• Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minn. Christian, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24

• Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 30-28, 25-18, 25-20

• Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12

• Yellow Medicine East def. Lakeville, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-9

Section 6 • first round

• Norman County East def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

• Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11

• Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

• Wheaton/H-N def. Hancock, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

Section 7 • first round

• Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

• Bigfork def. Deer River, 3-1

• Cook County def. Lakeview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

• NE Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

Section 8 • first round

• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Blackduck, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

• Climax-Fisher def. Indus, 25-5, 25-16, 25-3

• Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24

• Red Lake Falls, def. Warren-A-O, 25-5, 25-19, 25-8

• Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 17-15

TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

CLASS 5A

Section 1

• Austin at Rochester Century

• Rochester John Marshall at Northfield

Section 2

• Mankato East at Waconia

• New Prague at Chaska

Section 3

• Bloomington Jefferson at Apple Valley

• Two Rivers at Hastings

Section 4

• Cretin-Derham Hall at Tartan

• North St. Paul at St. Paul Central

Section 6

• Buffalo at Rogers

• Irondale at Park Center

Section 7

• Cambridge-Isanti at Duluth East

Section 8

• Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen

• St. Cloud Tech at Alexandria

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Albert Lea at Winona

• Byron at Red Wing

Section 2

• Faribault at Willmar

• St. Peter at Jordan

Section 4

• Brooklyn Center at Chisago Lakes

• Mpls. Edison at Columbia Heights

• St. Paul Como Park at St. Anthony

Section 6

• Big Lake at Orono

• Delano at Zimmerman

Section 7

• Duluth Denfeld at Cloquet

Section 8

• St. Cloud Apollo at Little Falls

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Lake City at Plainview-E-M

• Pine Island at Cannon Falls

• Zumbrota-Maz. at La Crescent-Hokah

Section 2

• Glencoe-SL at Providence Academy

• Holy Family at Watertown-Mayer

• Litchfield at Rockford

Section 3

• Belle Plaine at Fairmont

• New Ulm at Luverne

• Worthington at Tri-City United

Section 5

• Foley at Spectrum

• Pine City at Mora

• St. Cloud Cathedral at Annandale

Section 6

• Melrose at Pierz

• Minnewaska at Albany

• Montevideo at Morris Area/C-A

Section 7

• Hibbing at Esko

• Greenway/N-K at Pequot Lakes

• Proctor at Two Harbors

• Rock Ridge at Aiktin

Section 8

• Fergus Falls at Thief River Falls

• Park Rapids at Perham

• Roseau at East Grand Forks

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Goodhue at Dover-Eyota

• Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia

• St. Charles at Triton

Section 2

• Blue Earth Area at LeSueur-Henderson

• Medford at Blooming Prairie

• New Richland-H-E-G at Maple River

• Waterville-E-M at St. Clair/Loyola

Section 3

• Lake Crystal-WM at Redwood Valley

• Sibley East at Minn. Valley Lutheran

• St. James at Pipeston

• Windom at Jackson County Central

Section 4

• Maple Lake at St. Agnes

• Norwood YA at Concordia Academy

• Rush City at Howard Lake-W-W

Section 5

• Atwater-C-GC at Kimball

Section 6

• Pillager at West Central/Ashby

• Staples-Motley at Wadena-Deer Creek

Section 7

• Mesabi East at Hinckley-Finlayson

Section 8

• Hawley at Frazee

• Warroad at Crookston

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson

• Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph

• Kingsland at Bethlehem Academy

• Wabasha-Kellogg at Fillmore Central

Section 2

• Cleveland at Lester Prairie

• Gibbon-F-W at Janesville-W-P

• Mayer Lutheran at New Ulm Cathedral

• United So. Central at Alden-Conger/G-E

Section 3

• Adrian at Murray County Central

• Martin County West at Russell-T-R

• Sleepy Eye at Spreingfield

Section 4

• Benson at Upsala/Swanville

• Browerville/EV at Parkers Prairie

• Long Prairie-GE at Belgrade-B-

Section 5

• Canby at Lakeview

• Lac qui Parle Valley at BOLD

• MACCRAY at Dawson-Boyd

• Yellow Medicine East at Minneota

Section 6

• Breckenridge at Menahga

• Lake Park-Audubon at Otter Tail Central

• Underwood at New York Mills

• Walker-H-A at Pine River-Backus

Section 7

• East Central at Barnum

• Ely at Braham

• Mille Lacs at Deer River

• North Woods at Chisholm

Section 8

• Bagley at Polk County West

• Fosston at Ada-Borup

• Red Lake at Red Lake County

9-MAN

Section 1

• Houston at Spring Grove

• LeRoy-Ostrander at Mabel-Canton

• Lyle/Pacelli at Grand Meadow

• Southland at Lanesboro

Section 2

• Nicollet at Cedar Mountain

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's at Ortonville

Section 3

• GHEC/Truman at Edgerton

• HL-O/Fulda at Mountain Lake Area

• Madelia at Hills-Beaver Creek

• Westbrook-WG at Red Rock Central

Section 4

• Bertha-Hewitt at Verndale

• Clinton-G-B at Wheaton/H-N

• Hillcrest Lutheran at Rothsay

• Sebeka at Brandon-Evansville

Section 6

• Clearbrook-Gonvick at NCE/U-H

• Laporte at Nevis

• Park Christian at Blackduck

Section 7

• Bigfork at North Central

• Hill City/Northland at Cook County

Section 8

• Badger-G-MR at Goodridge-G-G

• Lake of the Woods at Kittson Co. Central

• Northern Freeze at Warren-A-O

• Stephen-Argyle at Win-E-Mac

STATE TOURNEYS

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday • Edina Community Center

• St. Michael-Albertville vs. Wayzata, 7:30 pm

Tuesday • Farmington

• Maple Grove vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 pm

Wednesday • Irondale

• Rosemount vs. Woodbury, 5:30 pm

Wednesday • White Bear Lake

• Andover vs. Edina, 7:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday • Farmington

• Austin vs. Hill-Murray, 5:30 pm

Wednesday • Farmington

• Richfield vs. Worthington, 7:30 pm

Wednesday • Monticello

• DeLaSalle vs. Princeton, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Irondale

• Cloquet-E-C vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday • Eden Prairie

• Legacy Christian vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Eden Prairie

• St. Cloud Cathedral vs. St. Paul Academy, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Edina Community Center

• Pine Island/Z-M vs. St. Anthony, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Monticello

• Maranatha Christian vs. SW Christian, 7:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday • Edina Community Center

• Mounds View vs. Wayzata, 5:30 pm

Tuesday • White Bear Lake

• Lakeville South vs. Stillwater, 7:30 pm

Wednesday • Irondale

• Rosemount vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 7:30 pm

Wednesday • White Bear Lake

• Centennial vs. Edina, 5:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday • White Bear Lake

• Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman, 5:30 pm

Wednesday • Farmington

• Winona vs. Mahtomedi, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Irondale

• Cloquet-Car. vs. Mankato East, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Monticello

• Alexandria vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday • Eden Prairie

• Breck vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:30 pm

Wednesday • Monticello

• St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Providence Academy, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Edina Community Center

• Esko vs. St. Anthony, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Eden Prairie

• St. Charles vs. St. Paul Academy, 7:30 pm

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • quarterfinals

• Minnetonka vs. Mounds View, 8 am

• Elk River vs. Maple Grove, 10 am

• Edina vs. Thief River Falls, noon

• Rochester Mayo vs. Visitation, 2 pm

Tuesday • consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinals losers, 4 pm and 6 pm

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 am and 10 am

Consolation championship

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Tuesday • quarterfinals

• Pine City vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 am

• Luverne vs. Providence Academy, 10 am

• Breck vs. St. James, noon

• Litchfield vs. Staples-Motley, 2 pm

Tuesday • consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinals losers, 4 pm and 6 pm

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 am and 10 am

Consolation championship

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

RANKINGS

VOLLEYBALL

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 4A

• 1. Lakeville North; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Wayzata; 4. Northfield; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rogers; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Chaska; 9. Eagan; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 3A

• 1. Marshall; 2. Willmar; 3. Kasson-Mantorville; 4. Grand Rapids; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. Stewartville; 7. Holy Angels; 8. Byron; 9. New Prague; 10. Mahtomedi.

Class 2A

• 1. Nova Classical; 2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 3. Pequot Lakes; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Sauk Centre; 6. Cannon Falls; 7. Annandale; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Watertown-Mayer; 10. Concordia Academy.

Class 1A

• 1. Minneota; 2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Bethlehem Academy; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 8. MACCRAY; 9. Spring Grove; 10. BOLD.