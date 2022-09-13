See more of the story

monday

SOCCER • BOYS

MCAA

• Heritage Christian 5, United Christian 3

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Tri-City United 6, Sibley East 4

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Chisago Lakes 4, North Branch 0

• Monticello 2, Big Lake 1

• Princeton 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1

• St. Francis 3, Becker 2

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy 2, Maranatha 1

• New Life Academy 1, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 3, St. Croix Prep 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Park of C.G. 1

• East Ridge 3, White Bear Lake 1

• Mounds View 1, Forest Lake 0

TRI-METRO

• Bloomington Kennedy 3, Cooper 1

• DeLaSalle 11, Fridley 0

• St. Anthony 12, Brooklyn Center 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 4, SW Christian 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chesterton Acad. 1, Liberty Classical 0

• Hmong Academy 4, Lincoln International 2

• Hope Academy 2, West Lutheran 1, OT

• Minnehaha Academy 3, St. Paul Highland Park 0

• Orono 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

• PACT 2, Mounds Park Academy 0

• Rochester Lourdes 2, St. Paul Academy 1

• St. Paul Central 4, St. Cloud Tech 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

MCAA

• Heritage Christian 9, United Christian 1

• Spectrum 13, North Lakes Academy 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 0

• Chisago Lakes 3, North Branch 0

• Monticello 5, Big Lake 0

• St. Francis 2, Becker 0

SKYLINE

• Concordia Acad. 1, Maranatha/WL 0

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 0, New Life Acad. 0, tie

• St. Agnes 1, Trinity 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 1, St. Croix Prep 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View 7, Forest Lake 0

• Park of Cottage Grove 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 1 (OT)

• Stillwater 3, Roseville 1

• White Bear Lake 3, East Ridge 1

• Woodbury 9, Irondale 0

TRI-METRO

• Cooper/Armstrong 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0

• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 0

• St. Anthony 4, Visitation 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minneapolis Southwest 2, Breck 1

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 6, Osseo 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Maple Grove 4, Delano 3

• Wayzata 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3

VOLLEYBALL

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-22, 25-8, 17-25, 25-7

MINNESOTA RIVER

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sibley East, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North def. Apple Valley, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11

• Lakeville South def. Shakopee, 21-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11

• Rosemount def. Prior Lake, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

• Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-4, 25-4, 25-13

• Visitation def. St. Anthony, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale def. Albany, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

• Avail Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-18, 25-10, 20-25, 23-25, 16-14

• Buffalo def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-7

• Chesterton Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Tri-City United, 25-23, 25-18, 29-27

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

• Irondale def. Spring Lake Park, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18

• Legacy Christian def. Simley, 25-9, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20

• Mpls. Roosevelt def. St. Agnes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13

• Red Wing def. Lake City, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24

• St. Paul Johnson def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17

• St. Paul Washington def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13

• Stillwater def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8

• United Christian def. Liberty Classical, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21

MINNESOTA

• Rochester Lourdes def. Waseca, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-25, 16-14

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

CLASS 3A

By the Coaches Association

• Team: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Mounds View; 7. Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Stillwater; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Edina.

• Individual: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Elliot MacArthur, Mounds View; 6. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 7. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 8. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 9. Will Harder, Rosemount; 10. Nolan Sutter, Chaska.

CLASS 2A

By the Coaches Association

• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Worthington; 3. St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Rock Ridge; 5. Big Lake; 6. Monticello; 7. Delano; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Marshall; 10. St. Paul Como Park.

• Individual: 1. Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine; 2. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge; 3. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 4. Charlie Power-Thiesen, St. Paul Como Park; 5. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 6. Noah Mahoney, Monticello; 7. Mikele Walu, Worthington; 8. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 9. Sully Anez, Willmar; 10. Vincent Kaluza, Rocori.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

By the Coaches Association

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Farmington; 5. Hopkins; 6. Prior Lake; 7. (tie) Mounds View and St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Centennial; 10. Bloomington Jefferson.

• Individual: 1. Abby Nechanicky, Wayzta; 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 3. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 4. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 5. Taylor Isabel, Mounds View; 6. Madaline Lage, Waconia; 7. Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South; 9. Claire Cashman, Minnetonka; 10. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall.

CLASS 2A

By the Coaches Association

• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Willmar; 4. Becker; 5. Mankato East; 6. Monticello; 7. Mankato West; 8. Alexandria; 9. Hibbing; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.

• Individual: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Vivienne Larson, Benilde-St. Margaret's; 3. Olivia Goebel, Albany; 4. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Cala Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 6. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 7. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 8. Erin Eilers, Willmar; 9. Natasha Zortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 10. Allyson Sample, Marshall.