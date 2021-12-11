HARRISONBURG, Va. — Takal Molson tossed in 14 points as James Madison topped Radford 79-70 on Saturday night.

Julien Wooden had 12 points for the Dukes (9-2), who picked up their fourth straight victory. Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule both scored 11.

Dravon Mangum and Camron McNeil both had 12 points to pace the Highlanders (4-6). Tai'Reon Joseph scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com