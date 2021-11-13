STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored 16 points and added six assists and Mississippi State dominated Montana 86-49 on Saturday night.

Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries added 15 points apiece.

After the Grizzlies hit the opening jumper, the Bulldogs (2-0) reeled off 13 points with Cameron Matthews starting it with a dunk and contributed a pair of 3-pointers.

The trend continued as Mississippi State took a 42-16 lead at the half, making 6 of 10 3-pointers and shooting 54% while the Grizzlies (1-1) shot 22% and were outrebounded 26-11.

Mississippi State started the second half with a three-point play by Garrison Brooks and scored the first 13 points to lead by 39. Matthews contributed a 3-pointer, finishing 3 of 3 from long range and scoring 11 points.

Brooks had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs dominated the boards 47-28. Freshman Cam Carter had eight points and seven assists as MSU had 18 assists and just nine turnovers.

Two reserves, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez, led Montana with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mississippi State finished 13 of 23 behind the arc and 32 of 61 overall.

