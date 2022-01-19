LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ryan Moffatt had 17 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders topped Bucknell 75-56 on Wednesday night.

Nelly Cummings added 16 points for the Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson chipped in 14, Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 13 and Keegan Records had 10.

Moffatt made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Xander Rice had 20 points and seven assists for the Bison (3-16, 0-7), who have now lost eight games in a row. Ian Motta added 10 points.

Andrew Funk, whose 18.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bison, scored 5 points (1 of 10).

