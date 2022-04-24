MNUFC2 scored three times before halftime and won its third consecutive game with a 4-0 shutout of previously unbeaten St. Louis CITY 2 on Sunday night at St. Louis University.

Former MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Justin McMaster scored the game's opening goal in the 22nd minute and its last one on a penalty kick in the 87th minute. In between, fellow first-teamer Aziel Jackson scored in the 26th minute and forward Tommy Williamson scored in first-half stoppage time.

Loons left-back starter Chase Gasper started Sunday and played 68 minutes in his second game back after he entered himself in a California treatment center last month. He was a second-half sub in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup victory at Forward Madison FC.

First-team goalkeeper Eric Dick delivered his second consecutive clean sheet. Minnesota United's reserve team lost its first two games in MLS NEXT Pro league play and now has won its past three.