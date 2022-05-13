Twin Cities drivers will encounter highway and freeway closures again this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation carries out pavement repair, resurfacing and bridge projects.

Motorists will find detours on Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis, Hwy. 36 in Little Canada, Cedar Avenue in Bloomington and Hwy. 55 in Eagan and Inver Grove Heights through Monday morning.

In Minneapolis, westbound I-94 will be closed between I-35W and Hennepin Avenue. In Bloomington, northbound Cedar Avenue, also known as Hwy. 77, will be shut down between Hwy. 13 and I-494. In Little Canada, westbound Hwy. 36 will be closed between Hwy. 61 and I-35E.

In a project being handled by Washington County, westbound Hwy. 36 will be closed from Manning Avenue to Lake Elmo Avenue to allow crews to install storm sewer pipes.

In addition to the weekend closures, Hwy. 55 remains closed in both directions between Mendota Heights Road and Hwy. 3 through May 28.

Drivers also will find lane restrictions that could slow traffic on Hwy. 10 through Anoka, on I-94 in downtown St. Paul, and on Hwy. 13 near Hwy. 101 in Savage.

Motorists heading north for the weekend fishing opener will find Hwy. 169 reduced to a single lane in each direction in Elk River between the Hwy. 10/169/101 interchange and 197th Avenue.