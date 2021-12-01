The Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest was so successful last year, the agency has decided to do it again.

The agency on Wednesday asked Minnesotans to help name another eight snowplows — one for each district in the state — and will accept ideas on its website through Dec. 15.

"MnDOT encourages the public to get creative and submit their most witty, unique or punny snowplow name ideas," the announcement read.

In an effort to bring some levity to winter, MnDOT last year launched its inaugural naming contest after the transportation website, Roadshow, posted an article explaining how Scotland names its entire snowplow fleet and posts maps showing their location. The country calls the vehicles "gritters," the article said, which led to witty handles such as "Gritney Spears" and "Gritty Gritty Bang Bang."

MnDOT received more than 22,000 suggestions last year. Staff winnowed the list to 50 finalists and put them to a vote. Plowy McPlowFace got the most votes — 65,292. Other winners included Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (29,457), Duck Duck Orange Truck (25,824), Plow Bunyan (22,016), Snowbi Wan Kenobi (21,568), F. Salt Fitzgerald (20,699), Darth Blader (20,344) and in a nod to Prince, the Truck Formerly Known As Plow (17,549).

None of last year's winning names will be considered, MnDOT said. Additionally, politically inspired names or suggestions containing profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded.

"This contest is intended to be fun, lighthearted, family friendly and non-political," said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

Participants can submit up to three names with each suggestion limited to 30 characters. Selected naming ideas will be put up for a public vote in January, and the eight getting the most votes will be used to name snowplows, with one plow in each of MnDOT's districts getting a name.