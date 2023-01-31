Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

06-07-40-41-43

(six, seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Lotto America

02-16-28-32-38, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(two, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,520,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

NORTH5

08-20-21-24-27

(eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Pick 3

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

Powerball

01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000