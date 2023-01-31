MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
06-07-40-41-43
(six, seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Lotto America
02-16-28-32-38, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(two, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,520,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
NORTH5
08-20-21-24-27
(eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Pick 3
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
Powerball
01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000