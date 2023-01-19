MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
14-31-34-39-46
(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
NORTH5
07-18-22-24-29
(seven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Pick 3
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
Powerball
06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)