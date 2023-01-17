Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-10-18-28-39

(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $365,000

Lotto America

07-20-21-27-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,220,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

NORTH5

08-16-18-24-25

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Pick 3

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000