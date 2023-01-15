MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
25-35-37-38-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,170,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
NORTH5
02-11-19-27-31
(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
Pick 3
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
Powerball
24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $416,000,000