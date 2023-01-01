Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

09-29-30-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5

(nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $33,450,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

NORTH5

02-03-14-19-29

(two, three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Pick 3

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

Powerball

18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000