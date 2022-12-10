See more of the story

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

08-11-12-27-47

(eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,550,000

Mega Millions

08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4

(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000

NORTH5

03-06-20-22-31

(three, six, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Pick 3

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000