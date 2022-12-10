MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
08-11-12-27-47
(eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,550,000
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
NORTH5
03-06-20-22-31
(three, six, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Pick 3
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000