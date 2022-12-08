Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

30-34-37-38-47

(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,445,000

Lotto America

02-19-22-47-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(two, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,840,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

NORTH5

01-02-05-23-27

(one, two, five, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Pick 3

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000