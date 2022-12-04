Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

30-32-36-42-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,740,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

NORTH5

03-11-15-19-20

(three, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Pick 3

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

Powerball

06-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000