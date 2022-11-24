MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
13-19-34-35-39
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $870,000
Lotto America
12-21-29-35-42, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,540,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
NORTH5
04-07-12-17-27
(four, seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
Pick 3
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
Powerball
01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000