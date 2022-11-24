Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

13-19-34-35-39

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $870,000

Lotto America

12-21-29-35-42, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,540,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

NORTH5

04-07-12-17-27

(four, seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

Pick 3

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Powerball

01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000