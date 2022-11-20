Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

Estimated jackpot: $30,440,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

NORTH5

05-19-22-26-30

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Pick 3

5-7-5

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000