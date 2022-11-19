Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

03-05-12-20-34

(three, five, twelve, twenty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $259,000,000

NORTH5

05-23-25-26-27

(five, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Pick 3

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000