MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
03-05-12-20-34
(three, five, twelve, twenty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
Mega Millions
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $259,000,000
NORTH5
05-23-25-26-27
(five, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Pick 3
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000