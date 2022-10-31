Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-04-06-17-44

(two, four, six, seventeen, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

Lotto America

04-23-26-48-51, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(four, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $29,480,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

NORTH5

01-12-25-30-31

(one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

Pick 3

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

Powerball

13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000