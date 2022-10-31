MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
02-04-06-17-44
(two, four, six, seventeen, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
Lotto America
04-23-26-48-51, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(four, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,480,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
NORTH5
01-12-25-30-31
(one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
Pick 3
4-0-2
(four, zero, two)
Powerball
13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000