MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

13-22-26-36-47

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

Mega Millions

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

NORTH5

07-10-20-21-27

(seven, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Pick 3

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000