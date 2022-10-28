MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
13-22-26-36-47
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
NORTH5
07-10-20-21-27
(seven, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Pick 3
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000