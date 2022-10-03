Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

08-32-37-40-43

(eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lotto America

06-07-09-28-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

NORTH5

07-11-15-19-24

(seven, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

Pick 3

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

Powerball

02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000