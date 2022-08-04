MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

10-11-31-33-47

(ten, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

Lotto America

13-20-35-42-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $17,840,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

NORTH5

05-10-22-27-28

(five, ten, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

Pick 3

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

Powerball

09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000