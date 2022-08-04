MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
10-11-31-33-47
(ten, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
Lotto America
13-20-35-42-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $17,840,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
NORTH5
05-10-22-27-28
(five, ten, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
Pick 3
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000