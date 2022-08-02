MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

01-14-24-27-39

(one, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Lotto America

21-24-42-48-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $17,640,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

NORTH5

02-07-14-22-23

(two, seven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

Pick 3

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

Powerball

15-21-31-36-65, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $202,000,000