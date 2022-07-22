MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
Gopher 5
17-20-38-41-47
(seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $660,000,000
NORTH5
05-06-12-19-23
(five, six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000