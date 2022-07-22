MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

Gopher 5

17-20-38-41-47

(seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $660,000,000

NORTH5

05-06-12-19-23

(five, six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000