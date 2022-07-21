MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
Gopher 5
08-10-17-22-25
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Lotto America
01-15-23-42-48, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $17,260,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
NORTH5
02-09-26-27-30
(two, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
Powerball
10-20-23-49-65, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(ten, twenty, twenty-three, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000