MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
Lotto America
07-11-28-30-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(seven, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $17,160,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
NORTH5
08-09-13-21-28
(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
03-18-23-32-57, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(three, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000