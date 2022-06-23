MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

Gopher 5

01-13-26-29-30

(one, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $475,000

Lotto America

03-13-33-37-45, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(three, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $16,120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000

NORTH5

02-08-09-11-15

(two, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

06-10-31-48-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

(six, ten, thirty-one, forty-eight, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000