MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

Gopher 5

16-20-29-37-40

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lotto America

08-18-24-31-46, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 4

(eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: two; ASB: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

NORTH5

01-06-09-24-30

(one, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

40-41-58-64-65, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(forty, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)