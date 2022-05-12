MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
6-2-0
(six, two, zero)
Gopher 5
02-15-20-35-40
(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000
Lotto America
26-29-32-36-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $13.35 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $99 million
Northstar Cash
03-09-12-27-31
(three, nine, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Powerball
05-07-61-63-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(five, seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million