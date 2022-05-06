MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
Gopher 5
01-08-11-39-44
(one, eight, eleven, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
Mega Millions
16-21-33-52-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, fifty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Northstar Cash
04-07-13-16-29
(four, seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $51 million