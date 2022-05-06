MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Gopher 5

01-08-11-39-44

(one, eight, eleven, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

Mega Millions

16-21-33-52-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, fifty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Northstar Cash

04-07-13-16-29

(four, seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $51 million