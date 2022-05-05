MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
Gopher 5
04-06-13-22-24
(four, six, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $375,000
Lotto America
05-27-29-36-47, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $12.42 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Northstar Cash
02-11-16-21-29
(two, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
Powerball
37-39-55-63-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million