MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Lotto America

07-14-30-44-45, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(seven, fourteen, thirty, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $12.23 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Northstar Cash

03-08-17-18-20

(three, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

14-21-37-44-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million