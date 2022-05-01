MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
Lotto America
07-14-30-44-45, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(seven, fourteen, thirty, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $12.23 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
Northstar Cash
03-08-17-18-20
(three, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
14-21-37-44-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million