MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
Gopher 5
02-06-10-33-37
(two, six, ten, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Northstar Cash
05-13-16-20-21
(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Powerball
08-33-55-59-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(eight, thirty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million