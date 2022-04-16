MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

Lotto America

08-10-14-18-23, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(eight, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Northstar Cash

13-18-20-22-30

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 5

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $325 million