MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

Gopher 5

05-19-20-25-26

(five, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

04-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

(four, seventeen, twenty, forty-six, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Northstar Cash

02-17-22-24-27

(two, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $325 million