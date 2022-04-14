MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

Gopher 5

08-12-16-30-45

(eight, twelve, sixteen, thirty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Lotto America

10-25-32-33-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(ten, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $10.98 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Northstar Cash

01-09-15-25-28

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Powerball

14-16-41-63-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $302 million