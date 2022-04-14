MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
Gopher 5
08-12-16-30-45
(eight, twelve, sixteen, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Lotto America
10-25-32-33-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(ten, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $10.98 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Northstar Cash
01-09-15-25-28
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Powerball
14-16-41-63-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $302 million