MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

9-5-9

(nine, five, nine)

Gopher 5

07-09-23-35-39

(seven, nine, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $81 million

Northstar Cash

21-26-28-30-31

(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

02-32-39-46-69, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231 million