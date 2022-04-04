MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
Gopher 5
07-09-23-35-39
(seven, nine, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $81 million
Northstar Cash
21-26-28-30-31
(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
02-32-39-46-69, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231 million