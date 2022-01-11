MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Gopher 5

05-13-18-28-36

(five, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $460,000

Lucky For Life

07-14-32-43-48, Lucky Ball: 2

(seven, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Northstar Cash

01-13-19-22-30

(one, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

14-17-18-21-27, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $27 million