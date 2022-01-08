MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
Lotto America
05-06-34-37-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(five, six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $6 million
Lucky For Life
10-32-44-45-47, Lucky Ball: 16
(ten, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
Northstar Cash
12-24-27-30-31
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Powerball
20-21-36-60-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 10
(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million