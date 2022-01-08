MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Lotto America

05-06-34-37-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(five, six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6 million

Lucky For Life

10-32-44-45-47, Lucky Ball: 16

(ten, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Northstar Cash

12-24-27-30-31

(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

20-21-36-60-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 10

(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million