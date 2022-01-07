MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

Gopher 5

03-19-30-38-45

(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $425,000

Lucky For Life

05-09-22-28-44, Lucky Ball: 2

(five, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

07-29-43-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-nine, forty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

Northstar Cash

11-14-19-24-25

(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million