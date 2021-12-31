MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
4-5-1
(four, five, one)
Gopher 5
02-09-17-20-21
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000
Lucky For Life
19-36-37-39-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
02-05-30-46-61, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(two, five, thirty, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $221 million
Northstar Cash
02-04-12-17-26
(two, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $483 million