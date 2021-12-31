MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Gopher 5

02-09-17-20-21

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $305,000

Lucky For Life

19-36-37-39-41, Lucky Ball: 8

(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

02-05-30-46-61, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(two, five, thirty, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $221 million

Northstar Cash

02-04-12-17-26

(two, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $483 million