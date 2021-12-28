MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
Lucky For Life
04-06-14-33-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, six, fourteen, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Northstar Cash
04-14-18-27-28
(four, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $441 million