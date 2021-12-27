MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Gopher 5

01-11-24-28-41

(one, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Lucky For Life

12-14-28-37-47, Lucky Ball: 8

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Northstar Cash

04-05-13-22-24

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Powerball

36-38-45-62-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $416 million