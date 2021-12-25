MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

Lotto America

17-27-34-36-38, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 4

(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Star Ball: three; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.37 million

Lucky For Life

02-05-07-29-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(two, five, seven, twenty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Northstar Cash

02-03-05-12-18

(two, three, five, twelve, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $400 million