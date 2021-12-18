MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Lotto America

15-25-31-45-46, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3

(fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $5.17 million

Lucky For Life

04-07-27-43-44, Lucky Ball: 6

(four, seven, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $171 million

Northstar Cash

05-10-12-27-29

(five, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

02-06-24-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(two, six, twenty-four, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $353 million