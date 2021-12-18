MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
Lotto America
15-25-31-45-46, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $5.17 million
Lucky For Life
04-07-27-43-44, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, seven, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
Northstar Cash
05-10-12-27-29
(five, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Powerball
02-06-24-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(two, six, twenty-four, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $353 million