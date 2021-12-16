MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Gopher 5

15-19-20-26-43

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Lotto America

01-09-24-25-47, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2

(one, nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.07 million

Lucky For Life

10-23-26-30-39, Lucky Ball: 7

(ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

Northstar Cash

02-07-13-18-24

(two, seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

19-20-40-42-59, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(nineteen, twenty, forty, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $333 million