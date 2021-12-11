MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Lotto America

08-10-17-26-41, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 4

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-one; Star Ball: nine; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $4.93 million

Lucky For Life

08-09-16-31-44, Lucky Ball: 17

(eight, nine, sixteen, thirty-one, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Northstar Cash

14-23-28-29-30

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

Powerball

03-25-44-53-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $307 million